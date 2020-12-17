Southeast Mo. State students respond to president’s email regarding sexual misconduct on campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After five days and thousands of signatures, the president of Southeast Missouri State said he’s listening.
Dr. Carlos Vargas sent a letter to all Southeast students, pledging to work with students and hear their concerns.
”Honestly, I just want SEMO to be a safe place for everyone,” said Kelsey Carrington, creator of online petition.
For Carrington, that begins with the letter from Southeast President Carlos Vargas. Vargas sent it after she started an online petition questioning how Southeast handles sexual misconduct on campus.
Vargas wrote, ”I can assure you that the way this University works to prevent sexual violence, and to hold offenders accountable, is deeply and personally important to me.”
Vargas also said he wants to give students a stronger voice in the process.
“It made me excited when he really asked us for help to go through and evaluate all of our sexual assault and everything like that kind of training. Just It was so much better,” said Carrington.
But Vargas also pushed back on the claim leaders at Southeast work to cover up sexual misconduct.
“Let me be clear – sexual assault and related crimes and offenses are not and will not be covered up and tolerated at Southeast Missouri State University,” he wrote.
“I just checked before I got on call with you and the petition was almost at 6,000 signatures. It’s been going crazy,” said Carrington.
Taylor Meyers signed the petition and said she’s happy to see Dr. Vargas supporting their concerns.
“I think he’s actually willing to work with us and try to understand what SEMO needs to do better,” said Meyers.
But Meyers won’t be on campus to follow any changes. She’s leaving Southeast after a hearing conducted in late September found a male student she accused of sexual assault “not responsible” for violating campus policies.
“And it made me feel angry, honestly. I was hurt, of course, but I kind of was, it kind of turned into anger, because I felt like they were not only disrespecting me, but disrespecting everyone else who’s been through it by telling me that the words and actions don’t match up,” said Meyers.
Meyers thinks a lot of things within Southeast’s policies need to change.
“I also hope that they change the policy about consent, because they say there’s a lot of nonverbals and for examples in the slideshow, there was the one where they said eye contact was consent,” she said.
Carrington planned to keep working for that change, and hoped to continue her education at Southeast.
“If something is done and things change on campus for the better, then yeah. And if not, I’ll stay here and keep fighting,” said Carrington.
Dr. Vargas ended his letter to students saying it’s the University’s responsibility to provide a healthy and safe environment and they will continue to work hard to do so.
