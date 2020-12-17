S7HD reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 45 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths, one from Hardin County, and two from Massac County, and 45 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Alexander County has three new cases, Johnson County has eight, Massac County has five, Pope County has five as well, Pulaski County has six, and Union County has 18 new COVID-19 cases.
There have been 64 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
Out of the 4,310 total cases, 1,416 are currently active.
