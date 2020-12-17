S7HD receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

“The arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in the fight against this pandemic in the Southern Seven region,” said Teresa Wilburn, Director of Nursing for Southern Seven Health Department. “I’m proud to have been a small part of the process in the delivery to one of our hardest hit counties. Frontline workers will be some of the first people to receive the vaccine and I’m looking forward to the months ahead when it could be available for everyone in our communities.”