S7HD receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department has receive their first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The 160 doses were received by health department staff and taken to a local healthcare provider.
Frontline healthcare workers at that facility are expected to receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Dec. 17.
“The arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in the fight against this pandemic in the Southern Seven region,” said Teresa Wilburn, Director of Nursing for Southern Seven Health Department. “I’m proud to have been a small part of the process in the delivery to one of our hardest hit counties. Frontline workers will be some of the first people to receive the vaccine and I’m looking forward to the months ahead when it could be available for everyone in our communities.”
Based on the current guidance from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), S7HD should receive a weekly shipment of vaccine.
These vaccines will be distributed throughout the seven counties based on guidance from IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).
Currently COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities under Phase 1A of the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
Phase 1 is characterized by having access to a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re beginning to get phone calls from people who are very interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine and they’re wondering when it will be their turn,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for the Contact Tracing Team at Southern Seven Health Department. “We ask that people stay patient. Once COVID-19 vaccine supplies stabilize and become more readily available, we’ll have a better idea of when each group under the CDC’s Vaccination Program might be able to pull up their sleeves to get vaccinated.”
“Right now, it looks like the general public will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in late spring or early summer,” Ryder said.
