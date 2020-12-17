Police investigating package theft in Harrisburg, Ill.

Surveillance video at a home in Harrisburg, Illinois appears to show a grinch taking a delivery off of a porch and running away. (Source: Harrisburg Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | December 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:43 AM

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year when ‘porch pirates’ seem to be the grinches of the season.

Surveillance video at a home in Harrisburg, Illinois appears to show one swiping a delivery off of a porch and running away.

Harrisburg Police report that a package was stolen Wednesday afternoon, December 16 from the home located on East Walnut Street.

Police are asking the public to contact them at 618-252-8661 or to send them a Facebook message if they recognize the person in the surveillance video.

Posted by Harrisburg Illinois Police Department on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

