Police investigating package theft in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year when ‘porch pirates’ seem to be the grinches of the season.
Surveillance video at a home in Harrisburg, Illinois appears to show one swiping a delivery off of a porch and running away.
Harrisburg Police report that a package was stolen Wednesday afternoon, December 16 from the home located on East Walnut Street.
Police are asking the public to contact them at 618-252-8661 or to send them a Facebook message if they recognize the person in the surveillance video.
