Original copy of ordinance abolishing slavery returned to Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources after repair, cleaning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An original copy of Missouri’s 1865 Ordinance Abolishing Slavery was returned to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources after it underwent treatment in the Missouri State Archives’ conservation lab.
It was returned by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Thursday, December 17 during an event held on the front porch of the Teubner-Husmann House in Hermann. Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland was also at the event.
“We’re thankful to the Department of Natural Resources, State Parks and the Deutschheim State Historic Site for allowing us to borrow this historic document,” Ashcroft said. “It was an honor for our office to repair and conserve this piece of Missouri history ahead of the state’s upcoming bicentennial.”
DNR loaned the ordinance to the Missouri State Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, in September 2020 for it to undergo treatment ahead of its display during the state’s 2021 bicentennial commemoration.
Conservators removed the document from its frame to clean its surface, detach it from an acidic matting and wash it in a series of alkaline baths to eliminate acid that had leached into the paper over time.
This improved the ordinance’s appearance, as well as its flexibility, and established a buffer to neutralize future acid formation. All tears were realigned and holes mended with Japanese tengujo tissue for extra stability.
The ordinance was one of the first items discussed during Missouri’s 1865 Constitutional Convention in St. Louis.
Introduced and approved on the same day, January 11, 1865, only four of the convention’s 64 attendees voted against its passage. Its approval came three months before Congress proposed the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which, when ratified on Dec. 6, 1865, abolished slavery nationwide.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.