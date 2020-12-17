94 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Thursday, December 17.
The newly reported deaths include one person in their 50s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 6,979 with a total of 97 deaths and 5,374 resolved cases.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate on Thursday was 19.0 percent. It remains in Category 1: Critical Risk.
In long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau County, the health center reported a total of 462 cases with 364 resolved and 57 deaths.
