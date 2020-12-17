Multiple law enforcement agencies to conduct an article search in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution in rural Williamson County for several hours on Thursday, December 17.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, multiple state and local law enforcement officers will be conducting an article search southwest of Pittsburg.
Beginning at 10 a.m., officers will be searching along Song Bird Road, Khoury League Road, Fietsam Road, Norman Road and Route 13 east of Marion.
The sheriff’s office said the search could take several hours.
Drivers are urged to watch out and slow down for officers walking along the roadway.
The search area is near where 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley died at the home on Song Bird Rd. from multiple stab wounds on Dec. 5.
The investigation into Beasley’s death is on going.
