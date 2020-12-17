Mt. Vernon, Ill. pair facing drug, stolen gun charges

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people are facing drug and stolen gun charges after a warrant was served in rural Mount Vernon.
Cody James, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon on parole, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Lacey Corbett, 36, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
On Thursday morning, December 17, Mt. Vernon police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk team executed a search warrant at a home in the 13000 block of Van Doren Road. The warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by police and the sheriff’s office Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Illinois State Police.
The suspects, James and Corbett, were found in the home and taken into custody while investigators searched the premises.
Investigators say they found illegal drug and gun evidence in the home.
The investigation is ongoing and other criminal charges are expected.
