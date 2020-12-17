Live Christmas tree recycling in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is urging residents to recycle live Christmas trees.
They ask residents to take the tree to the compost facility located at 1560 North 8th Street during regular business hours. The facility is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be closed December 24, 25, 31 and January 1.
They ask that you remove all lights, garland and ornaments before taking the tree to the compost facility.
Residents can also dispose of trees by calling the Public Works Department to request the tree to be picked up by city crews.
