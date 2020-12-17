Kennett Students Must have Doctors Note to remain Virtual

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Some parents of students at a Heartland school district are upset about a change in Covid19 virtual learning procedures. The district is now asking its virtual students to return to in-person learning.
A letter was sent out earlier this for the families of students at the Kennett school district. That letter stated, that in order for students to remain virtual throughout the school year, they must have a doctor’s note.
“I feel that it’s unfair. Because everybody wants to be safe.”
Arnessa Johnson is a parent of a child who says families should be able to continue to choose how the kids learn because the virus is prevalent within the area.
“Some kids are still bringing it to school. I get a call once or twice a week saying they’ve come in contact with a student that caught it.”
Dr. Chris Wilson the Superintendent of Kennett Public Schools says it’s not about removing the family’s choice to remain virtual, it’s statistics show a high amount of virtual students are failing.
“If that student’s health care provider says hey we think it’s in the best interest this student stays at home and not come to in person learning, we’re going to continue to offer the virtual to that student. "
But Dunklin County Health Center director of nursing Kim Hughes says, the growing trend of infections are in the 0-19 age group.
“We are seeing the teenagers rise. But we are also seeing grades drop. It’s putting added stress on parents, teachers, and kids.”
Some parents said they were a bit confused, as to why you must provide a note now when coronavirus cases in the area are on the rise. Superintendent Dr. Chris Wilson says, for a student to remain virtual throughout the spring, they must present the health care providers note on or before January fourth.
