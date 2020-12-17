John J. Pershing VA expecting COVID-19 vaccine

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is expecting a preliminary supply of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.
Officials say the first doses could arrive as early as the week of Christmas.
“Planning is underway at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine when we receive our supply,” said Drew A. DeWitt, Medical Center Director. “Because the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be limited at first, the CDC recommends that initial supplies be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. We will follow CDC guidelines for maximizing benefits of the vaccine and begin by vaccinating our nursing home residents.”
After the initial vaccinations are given, veteran patients will be contacted and offered the opportunity to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.
Officials stressed that scheduled appointments are the only way for individuals to be vaccinated at the VA.
“We ask that our veterans not put themselves at risk by coming to the medical center to be vaccinated until we have contacted them to confirm an appointment,” said DeWitt.
Once appointments are made, the vaccine will be given in the medical center’s main lobby.

The vaccinations will be given to individuals in two doses, with the second dose occurring one month after the first.
