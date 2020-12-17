John J. Pershing VA expecting COVID-19 vaccine

“Planning is underway at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine when we receive our supply,” said Drew A. DeWitt, Medical Center Director. “Because the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be limited at first, the CDC recommends that initial supplies be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. We will follow CDC guidelines for maximizing benefits of the vaccine and begin by vaccinating our nursing home residents.”