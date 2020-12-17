Human remains found by hunters in Pope County, Ill. believed to be missing woman

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Human remains found by hunters in November are believed to be a missing woman.
According to Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits, the remains were found on November 20 about 2 miles south of the Pope/Saline County line off of Highway 145.
He said they were sent off to be tested.
This week, the sheriff said he met with the family of Kimberly Stewart-Whittington. She was 51 when she went missing in September 2019.
Sheriff Suits said it’s believed the remains that were found are those of Stewart-Whittington. However, the results are not conclusive at this time because they are waiting on DNA confirmation.
At this time, no foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.