Graves Co. Fiscal Court to receive money as part of substance abuse prevention efforts

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Fiscal Court will receive money as part of a statewide effort to prevent substance abuse.
On Thursday, December 17, it was announced eight Kentucky communities will receive a total of $5 million over five years for their substance abuse prevention efforts.
The following entities will each receive $125,000 annually for five years:
- Butler County Educational Foundation
- Campbell County Drug Free Alliance
- Erlanger-Elsmere Board of Education
- Family and Children’s Place (Louisville)
- Graves County Fiscal Court
- Muhlenberg County Health Department
- Shawnee Transformation Youth Coalition (Louisville)
- Spencer County Public Schools
Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy James Carroll contacted Senator Mitch McConnell to share the recipients of the funding from the Drug-Free Communities Program.
“Across Kentucky and the country, we’re investing in our comprehensive response to opioid and substance abuse. I’m grateful to Director Carroll and the dedicated Kentuckians who are working to keep drugs away from our children,” said Senator McConnell. “Tragically, substance abuse is an ongoing problem in Kentucky. The multi-year federal resources for these programs can help educators and local leaders develop a long-term strategy to fight abuse and save lives.”
