Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:15pm

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 17.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,123 new COVID-19 cases and 146 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, 4,793 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,045 are in the ICU and 590 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 10.3 percent.
A total of 870,600 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14,655 deaths.
A total of 12,055,288 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
