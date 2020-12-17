Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

The positivity rate in Kentucky was 8.57 percent. (Source: ROE Dental Laboratory)
By Amber Ruch | December 17, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:31 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 17.

Kentucky cases

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,898 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The newly reported deaths include the following from western Kentucky: a 77-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from McCracken County.

The positivity rate in Kentucky was 8.57 percent.

Currently, 1,793 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 460 were in the ICU and 239 were on ventilators.

