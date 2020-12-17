First COVID-19 vaccination given in western Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The first COVID-19 vaccination in western Kentucky was given just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 17.
The first recipient was Dr. Bradley Albertson, a physician double certified in internal medicine and pediatrics who provides care at Mercy Health - Marshall Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics in Benton.
Oncologist/hematologist Dr. Wederson Marcos Claudino and Kylie Koenigsmark, a vascular surgery nurse practitioner, were also among the first recipients.
The vaccines were delivered to Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah on Wednesday morning.
The hospital received its expected 975 doses.
