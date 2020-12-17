First Alert Thursday Outlook

Sunshine makes a return today after a string of cloudy, damp and chilly days. Stubborn clouds over SE Illinois should slowly move off today, leading to mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, with light west to southwest winds. Tonight will be mostly clear and rather cold once again, but southerly breezes will bring moderating temperatures Friday.
The weekend will get off to a wet start, with a good chance of rain Saturday into Saturday night. However, Sunday is looking dry and not terribly cold, with daytime highs in the 40s…and we’ll get gradually warmer for most of next week. However, later in the week the pattern changes again, with showers ahead of a strong cold front Wednesday, and then breezy and cold conditions by Thursday and Friday. Christmas Day is currently looking dry but cold; in fact it may end up being the coldest day of the season so far, so stay tuned.
