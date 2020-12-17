First Alert: Brrr! Frosty, cold morning

(KFVS) - Bundle up this morning, it is very cold.
Wake-up temps are in the low-to-mid 20s.
Light frost and light to patchy fog are also likely this morning.
This afternoon will be nicer with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Clouds will increase tonight.
Friday will be cloudy and slightly warmer in the upper 40s.
There are chances for rain on Saturday.
Next week afternoon highs will be warmer in the low-to-mid 50s, but colder air in the 30s return by Christmas.
