Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 62 new cases
By Ashley Smith | December 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 4:49 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting two White County residents who have died due to COVID-19 and 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Saline County has 35 new cases, Gallatin County has seven new cases, and White County has 20 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,578 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,014 lab-confirmed positives, including 14 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 294 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.

