Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 62 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting two White County residents who have died due to COVID-19 and 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Saline County has 35 new cases, Gallatin County has seven new cases, and White County has 20 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,578 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,014 lab-confirmed positives, including 14 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 294 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.
