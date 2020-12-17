On day of vaccine rollout, TN governor defends handling of COVID-19 pandemic as cases surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee started his morning Thursday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, as vaccinations at hospitals across the state launched. The glimmer of hope came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Lee praised workers on a COVID-19 unit at Vanderbilt just moments before they got vaccinated. But the comments quickly turned to the growing number of infections in the state.
“We are getting sicker in Tennessee by the day from COVID-19,” Lee said.
CDC stats show Tennessee is leading the country in the number of new cases per capita in the past week.
Lee has faced calls for months to issue a statewide mask mandate, but he has not done so. The governor defended his administration’s actions amid the pandemic.
“We can argue about tactics, but we can’t argue about the fact that where we are is very serious,” Lee said. “Let me be very clear to Tennesseans. We need you to wear a mask. If you haven’t worn a mask, we need you to contemplate doing that. We need you to wear a mask in honor of one of the 5,000 people that have died in this state, to honor the families of those who’ve had a struggle for this year.”
Lee and others in his administration have also been criticized for making frontline workers wait until Thursday to be vaccinated when the state had 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its possession earlier this week. The state said the early doses were being held as a reserve supply.
Pfizer was set to ship 56,500 doses of the vaccine directly to hospitals Thursday, with an additional 11,300 doses included, state health officials said.
“We felt it was important to send vaccine directly to the sites because of the storage and handling requirements. The 975 doses that are held in emergency backup are for just that. If a hospital receives a case today and it’s spoiled, out of temperature, or broken, we can immediately deploy that to them,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, of the TN Department of Health, said.
The Moderna vaccine is awaiting FDA approval, which Piercey said could come this weekend.
State officials noted Tennessee is slated to receive 115,000 doses to be shipped Monday through Wednesday to all 95 counties in the state, including health departments and hospitals.
“With the hope of this vaccine, this will be our last surge in Tennessee,” Piercey said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.