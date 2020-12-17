Clouds increase tomorrow, rain likely Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We will see mostly clear skies again tonight and this will allow for cold temperatures. This evening we will see readings fall into the the upper 20s late. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20.
Friday we will see clouds begin to increase throughout the day. We will remain dry however with highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Friday night will be warmer as clouds continue to thicken across the Heartland. These clouds will bring light rain to the area on Saturday with highs Saturday only in the lower to middle 40s.
Next week will start off partly sunny and very mild for this time of the year. We will see highs in the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front will move through the area on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain followed by much colder air for Christmas.
