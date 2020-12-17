Caruthersville Middle School Student Council, Caruthersville Humane Society hosts “Paws for a Cause”

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville Middle School (CMS) Student Council partnered with the Caruthersville Humane Society will be hosting a “Paws for a Cause” event on January 15, to help the animals in the Caruthersville Humane Shelter.
CMS students have placed donation boxes at businesses around the area.
“The students in the Student Council love animals and wanted to help them out, especially during this busy time of year,” CMS Student Council Sponsor Jessica Duckworth said, “So we decided to start the drive for our local Humane Shelter.”
Collection boxes are set up at the Caruthersville Elementary School, the Caruthersville Middle School, the Caruthersville School District Administration Building, the Caruthersville Public Library, Hays in Caruthersville, Hayden’s Pharmacy and Legacy Equipment in Hayti.
“We are so excited about these students stepping up and helping out the shelter,” Humane Society President Karol Wilcox said, “Their actions show how much these young people care about the community and animals.” Wilcox said. “With shut downs, and tough economic times, funds are harder to secure for non-profits, we are grateful for all of the support and help.”
The students are asking for Purina dry dog, cat, puppy, or kitten food, Pedigree wet dog or puppy food, wet pate cat food, treats, toys, gently used or new blankets or towels, dog bedding, cleaning supplies, paper towels, or any items along those lines.
Anyone with questions can call the shelter at (573) 333-9977. Items can be dropped off at the shelter and mention CMS “Paws for a Cause”.
