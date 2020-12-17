Carbondale police host 19th annual Community Christmas Store

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department hosted its 19th annual Community Christmas Store for residents from December 7-15.
This year’s event provided gifts and coats for 125 children from 56 families living in Carbondale.
The program benefits families with children from ages one year old to 10 years old and who do not receive services from other agencies.
It’s held at the Carbondale Police Department where parents are able to sign up to shop for new toys for their children.
In the past, the Christmas Store allowed the parents to choose three gifts per child at $2 per gift, but due to the pandemic, all gifts were free. Every child also received a new coat for free.
The Carbondale Police Department thanked the many local businesses and people who donated toys, monetary donations or other items to the program.
Any person or business interested in contributing to the program can contact Susie Toliver at 457-3200, ext. 447.
