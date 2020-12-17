Carbondale man sentenced for armed home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced in connection with an armed home invasion investigation.
On Wednesday, December 16, a Jackson County judge sentenced Jaymond R. R. Palacio to 27 years in prison on home invasion, criminal damage to property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charges.
After a three day trial in March, a jury found Palacio guilty.
According to Carbondale Police, Palacio was armed with a gun when he forced himself into an apartment on Grand Avenue on July 29, 2019.
Three victims identified Palacio to investigators and said he was holding a .40 caliber handgun.
The 31-year-old is not allowed to legally possess a guns due to a prior felony conviction.
The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution of the case.
