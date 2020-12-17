Cape Girardeau Jaycee Toy Box Drive delivers presents to Heartland children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Christmas came early for some children in the Heartland, Santa and some of his helpers were in Cape Girardeau tonight delivering donated toys, as part of the Cape Jaycee’s annual toybox drive.
This is Nick Steimle’s seventh year volunteering.
“The feeling you get leaving this place on this night is a bit of a rush,” he said.
With COVID-19 still lingering, He said his main goal, as Santa, is to spread a little holiday cheer. “We may not be able to go into as many homes as we usually do but we’re excited that we’re able to still able to do this because we didn’t know how it was going to work out but I’m really glad we’re going for it.”
14 year-old Chase Thomas is joining in on the fun, dressed like Santa for the first time.
“This is my sixth day, I come every Tuesday and Thursday,” he said.
He stated his favorite part, so far, is seeing the smiles on each kid face. “It’s good that I’m helping a lot of kids out my mom volunteered me for this, and it’s been really fun.”
Toybox Chair Amber Walker said there are 22 Santa’s making deliveries in their Santa sleighs, donated by Cape Auto Pool.
“We geared up to have influx of families,” she said.
Walker said she knows this year is tough for some families, which makes deliveries this year more special. “It’s been really hard for a lot of families with maybe being furloughed and quarantined.”
