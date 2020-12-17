Bicyclist killed in crash near Sikeston

Bicyclist killed in crash
By Marsha Heller | December 17, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 8:47 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man bicycling on Highway 114 was killed in Scott County on Wednesday afternoon, December 16.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Jimmie C. Meekie was bicycling on the highway, just one mile west of Sikeston, when he was hit by an SUV around 2:30 p.m.

Meekie died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Joshua B. Boyet of Essex, was not hurt in the crash, but his vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.