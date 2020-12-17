Bicyclist killed in crash near Sikeston

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man bicycling on Highway 114 was killed in Scott County on Wednesday afternoon, December 16.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Jimmie C. Meekie was bicycling on the highway, just one mile west of Sikeston, when he was hit by an SUV around 2:30 p.m.
Meekie died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Joshua B. Boyet of Essex, was not hurt in the crash, but his vehicle sustained extensive damage.
