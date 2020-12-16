What you need to know Dec. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it Wednesday, December 16.
Wishes for snow have come true in some parts of the Heartland.
A mix bag of rain and snow are falling this morning.
Snow shovels won’t be needed, but some will need to brush off their vehicles.
Minor accumulations is expected, especially in southern Illinois.
There shouldn’t be any major travel impacts, but isolated slicks spots and slush is possible.
Rain and snow will push out of the Heartland by mid-morning.
Clouds will stick around for most of the day, but our far western counties in southeast Missouri could see some sunshine.
Afternoon highs will be cold in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Overnight skies will be clear, which will allow temps to drop back into the low 20s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be sunny and dry.
Clouds will increase on Friday into the weekend.
Afternoon highs will gradually warm back up into the upper 40s by the end of the week and the 50s could return next week.
- A months-long deadlock on a second COVID-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill may soon be over.
- The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center was approved to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
- A Heartland pharmacy says they will help play a role in administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the Heartland.
- The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn’t require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves.
- The Wreaths Across America ceremonies this year are going to look a little different as they adapt to CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
- AAA is expecting at least 34 million fewer U.S. residents will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, compared to a year ago.
- One of the side effects of the pandemic for many is a sedentary lifestyle. Doctors say this is creating new aches and pains.
- Corteva Agriscience, of Union City, donated 35 retired drones, valued at approximately $35,000, to the University of Tennessee at Martin.
- If one California county’s large jail population is cut in half to abide by a new court order, the sheriff says the public’s safety will be at risk.
- The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes.
- A Vietnam veteran has received his high school diploma 55-years after he was drafted.
