Upcoming mobile COVID-19 testing in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams in southern Illinois.
The free, mobile testing locations in southern Illinois include:
- Massac County - Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Massac County Health Dept. (Click here for more info.)
- Perry County - Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pinckneyville Community Hospital, 5383 State Route 154, Pinckneyville
- Washington County - Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Dr., Nashville
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
IDPH said there is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a nasal swab.
Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.