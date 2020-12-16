Union City Schools announce winter break dismissal times

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City Schools has announced dismissal times for the final day of classes on Dec. 18, which will signal the beginning of the winter break.
Pre-K students at Union City Elementary School will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m.
Kindergartners will be excused at 9:45 a.m.
Grades first through fourth will be dismissed at 10:15 a.m.
Fifth and sixth grade students will be permitted to leave at 10:30 a.m.
Those in seventh and eight grades at UCMS and all four classes at UC High School will have their last day of in-person classes on Thursday, with Fridays reserved for Distance Learning in the current 2.51 plan.
Union City Schools students will return from the extended holiday break on Jan. 5, one day after teachers participate in Professional Development Jan. 4.
UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy will announce the details of students’ return to school for the second semester in 2021 prior to Jan. 1.
