Teen killed in Butler Co. crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a single-vehicle crash in Butler County on Tuesday night, December 15.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., a pick-up truck crashed on Route KK, just four miles west of Wappapello.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Dominick A. Esquivel, for an unknown reason, drove his 2014 Ram truck off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The Poplar Bluff teen died at the scene.
High Patrol says Esquivel was not wearing a seat belt.
