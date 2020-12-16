Teen killed in Butler Co. crash

Teen killed in Butler Co. crash
A Poplar Bluff teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | December 16, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 7:54 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a single-vehicle crash in Butler County on Tuesday night, December 15.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a pick-up truck crashed on Route KK, just four miles west of Wappapello.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Dominick A. Esquivel, for an unknown reason, drove his 2014 Ram truck off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The Poplar Bluff teen died at the scene.

High Patrol says Esquivel was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.