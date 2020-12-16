TDH: 11,410 new virus cases in Tennessee, 53 additional deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases have increased by 11,410 cases within the last 24 hours with an additional 53 virus-related deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health also says there have been 68 more Tennesseans admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 complications. There are currently more than 2,800 people hospitalized across the state due to the virus.
Health officials say the Mid-South is seeing the effects from Thanksgiving gatherings. TDH data shows active cases are topping 66,700.
The statewide case total is now at 484,285 and the death toll is at 5,668.
The Shelby County Health Department reported another 779 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Wednesday.
Available hospital capacity is waning with 95 percent of acute care beds and 98 percent of ICU beds currently utilized. As of Monday, there were 512 people hospitalized in the Mid-South with COVID-19 complications.
“We are seeing a surge that is related to the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, SCHD director. Health leaders added they expect more to come with Christmas quickly approaching.
Haushalter spoke alongside Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph at Tuesday’s COVID-19 Task Force briefing. Randolph said, “It’s up to you as an individual to determine what steps to take to make sure that you avoid crowds and gatherings.”
SCHD reports 5,512 active cases as of Wednesday with 8,376 people in quarantine. So far there have been 57,599 positive cases in Shelby County and 779 deaths.
Shelby County’s seven-day average has spiked to 670 and the 25-day average is 558. The weekly test positivity rate is 12.1 percent.
The health department was considering a new health directive this week in response to the new case spike, but Haushalter said they’re holding off for now and called on the community to mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings.
She and Randolph said if more strict restrictions are necessary, they’ll rely on elected officials to support them or take the lead.
The health department continued weekend enforcement across the county, making sure businesses were adhering to the current health directive. Haushalter said six businesses were closed for violating the directive.
Last weekend, the health department shut down nine businesses.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities:
The following list shows inactive clusters at long-term care facilities:
According to the Centers for Disease and Control, Tennessee has the second highest number of new infections per capital over the last seven days -- 113.3. Rhode Island is first with 117.3.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.