Suspect in custody after reckless driving led to head-on crash in McCracken Co.
According to the sheriff’s office, the K-9 tracked the suspect to a wooded area off of Braddie Cove. (Source: Raycom images)
By Amber Ruch | December 16, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection to a report of a reckless driver that led to a head-on crash.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, deputies and troopers responded to a reckless driver complaint on Blandville Road.

While responding, McCracken County deputies were told the suspect vehicle had hit another vehicle head-on on Massac Church Road. The driver then ran away.

Deputy Steve Croft and K-9 Oscar were called in.

According to the sheriff’s office, the K-9 tracked the suspect to a wooded area off of Braddie Cove. They said the suspect refused to comply and was apprehended by K-9 Oscar.

The suspect is in custody and deputies were on scene investigating the crash.

