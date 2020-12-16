Southern Illinois health care workers see first round of COVID-19 vaccine

MOUNT VERNON, IL. (KFVS) - It’s a historical day in the healthcare profession in the region, Southern Illinois’s first vaccinations happened on Wednesday.
SSM Good Samaritan in Mount Vernon was the first healthcare group to receive the vaccination.
Thejeswi Pujar was the first healthcare worker to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
he said wanted to be the first, “I want to be kind of a role model and an example to both the healthcare personal as well as the general public as an example. To say it’s pretty safe and I think it’s good.”
Right after Dr. Pujar, Emergency room nurse Peggy Schuler stepped up.
She volunteered to be one of the first nearly a week ago.
“It is exciting and I’m happy we have the vaccine because I feel like it’s going to be a turning point in ending this pandemic,” said Schuler.
Schuler’s employees said that the vaccine made them feel safer at work, “it makes me feel much more comfortable, like you said. Coming to work now that we have the vaccine, and between the vaccine and wearing the mask I feel more safe.”
The last of the first three to receive the vaccine is Brittany Dominguez, she says she found out last night at 10 p.m. that she would be one of the first to receive it.
Dominguez stated she felt “very privileged and grateful. I don’t know how I got chosen to do this.”
At first, she said she was skeptical, but after weighing the pros and cons took the vaccination. “I feel a relief, I feel, you know I want to do this to protect not only myself and my family but others like my parents, grandparents, our elderly population that we take care of.”
Dr. Pujar is hoping for one thing after taking the vaccination, “hoping for herd immunity as soon as possible.”
80 healthcare workers received the vaccine with another 75 at SSM St. Mary’s in Centralia.
Over the next three days 575 frontline workers between the two hospitals will receive the COVID-19 vaccinations.
All workers will have to wait 17 to 21 days to receive the second dose of the vaccine.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.