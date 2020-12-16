Southeast University, Three Rivers College, 26 other Mo. colleges receive rapid COVID-19 tests

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College, along with 26 other colleges and universities in Missouri, will be using BinaxNOW antigen COVID-19 tests on campus.
A total of 77,240 rapid response tests were shipped to higher education facilities throughout the state in November and early December.
These tests can deliver results within minutes.
The State of Missouri received the tests from the federal government and were distributed through the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development in partnership with the Office of Administration and the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The tests are free for students, faculty and staff and are self-administered with the supervision of a healthcare professional.
Several colleges started using the tests prior to Thanksgiving.
“We are thankful these antigen tests are free and fast,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan. “They are providing students the answers they need to keep their friends, peers, and families safe.”
All institutions receiving the tests are required to complete training with DHSS and to submit test results to DHSS within 24 hours.
In addition to Southeast Missouri State University, the following is a list of other institutions that have received the rapid response tests:
- Central Methodist University
- College of the Ozarks
- Columbia College
- Cottey College
- Drury University
- Fontbonne University
- Maryville University
- Missouri Southern State University
- Missouri State University
- Missouri State University - West Plains
- Missouri University of Science & Technology
- Missouri Valley College
- Missouri Western State University
- Northwest Missouri State University
- Ozark Christian College
- Park University
- Saint Louis University
- Southwest Baptist University
- Truman State University
- University of Central Missouri
- University of Missouri - Kansas City
- University of Missouri - St. Louis
- Webster University Westminster
- William Jewell College
- William Woods University
Harris-Stowe State University and Lincoln University, received antigen tests directly from the federal government.
