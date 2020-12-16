Southeast Mo. State president responds to online petition about sexual violence on campus

“As a University President and as a father and grandfather, I can assure you that the way this University works to prevent sexual violence, and to hold offenders accountable, is deeply and personally important to me,” Dr. Vargas said in the letter. “I have read many of your comments on social media, including firsthand accounts of sexual violence from victims. To those of you who have shared your story, I thank you for doing so, and for standing up against this violence and empowering others to do the same.”