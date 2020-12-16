Solar installation begins at 3 Carbondale facilities

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is pleased to announce construction is beginning on three solar energy projects.
Solar panels will be installed at the Civic Center, the Public Safety Center, and the Southeast Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Once constructed, the project will be 1.37 megawatts and provide approximately 1.875 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy to the City.
The City commissioned the projects through an RFP process in October 2019 and has agreed to purchase the energy from the systems for an average price of $.053 per kilowatt-hour for twenty-five years.
StraightUp Solar is constructing the projects.
StraightUp Solar is a solar development, installation, and O&M provider based in Bloomington, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri.
Hawk-Attollo, LLC developed the project, together with Straight Up Solar.
Hawk-Attollo is a Peoria based social enterprise serving non-profit and otherwise tax-exempt organizations as a partner in developing solar solutions.
The project is financed and managed by SunRay Power, a 100 percent female-owned and operated solar energy company.
SunRay uses a combination of federal and state incentives to maximize the electricity savings it brings to the City of Carbondale and its residents.
Celtic Bank, a Utah based industrial bank, is providing construction and permanent financing to SunRay and its affiliates to finance the project.
For more information, contact Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.