Snow. Rain, & Clouds- Which Will You See?

A mixed bag of precipitation is falling across the Heartland mainly in the form of rain or snow. Temperatures in the 30s with only our northern counties below freezing. This will allow snow to fall and cause minor accumulations especially in southern Illinois. Isolated slushy/slick spots may occur, but there will be no major road impacts this morning. Rain will mainly be occurring in our southern counties. Any activity will move out by the mid-morning. Clouds stay around most of the day with may clear out just enough for far west areas in southeast Missouri to see some sunshine. Another cold day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.