SIU hosts national FFA horse judging event

CARBONDALE, ILL. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale hosted it’s first-ever national FFA horse judging event on Dec. 11.
Nearly 300 FFA students, from 60 schools and 22 states, participated.
Due to the pandemic, the SIU faculty and staff had to “think outside the classroom.”
“The one thing that SIU has, which I think is very different, is the experience,” Perry said. “Students come to SIU get to learn in a student-centered environment. What we teach in the classroom, they get to practice on the farm.”
The contest was held via Zoom.
“COVID-19 has made us think of new ways to engage with FFA students and connect them to each other and to SIU,” said Susan Graham, assistant to the dean. “It’s made us rethink the way we do things — and how we could convert FFA events that normally bring so many people together into a virtual world. It was a very eye-opening experience but also very rewarding. The feedback has been terrific.”
Students evaluated and ranked horses, based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance.
They then defended their decisions to a panel of judges.
The top-scoring students were from Indiana, Texas and California.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.