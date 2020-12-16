Rend Lake Corps of Engineers accepting Christmas trees to create underwater fish structures

To donate your live Christmas tree, bring it to any of the following locations around Rend Lake, Mt. Vernon, or Marion: Locations at Rend Lake include: Sugar Creek parking lot, located at the intersection of Licata and Mine 24 roads; Dam West Boat Ramp, located on the west end of the main dam; or Jackie Branch boat ramp, located north of Rt. 154 across from the Barren Township building.