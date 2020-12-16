Perry Co., Ill. reports 18 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department has been notified of 18 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in the county to 1,593.
The health department also reported one additional death, a male in his 80s.
The diagnosed individuals include:
Females
- 1 under 6
- 2 in their 20s
- 1 in her 50s
- 1 in her 60s
- 1 in her 70s
- 1 in her 80s
Males
- 3 under 10
- 2 in their 20s
- 2 in their 30s
- 1 in his 40s
- 1 in his 50s
- 1 in his 60s
- 1 in his 80s
The summary of the 1,593 confirmed cases are:
- 234 active cases
- 1315 released from isolation
- 44 deaths
