Perry Co., Ill. reports 18 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | December 16, 2020 at 1:45 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 1:54 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department has been notified of 18 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in the county to 1,593.

The health department also reported one additional death, a male in his 80s.

The diagnosed individuals include:

Females

  • 1 under 6
  • 2 in their 20s
  • 1 in her 50s
  • 1 in her 60s
  • 1 in her 70s
  • 1 in her 80s

Males

  • 3 under 10
  • 2 in their 20s
  • 2 in their 30s
  • 1 in his 40s
  • 1 in his 50s
  • 1 in his 60s
  • 1 in his 80s

The summary of the 1,593 confirmed cases are:

  • 234 active cases
  • 1315 released from isolation
  • 44 deaths

