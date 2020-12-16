Paducah man arrested for two hit-&-run accidents back-to-back

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah Man, John Hallows, was arrested with 10 different charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence, after committing two hit-and-run accidents back-to-back.
On December 16, 2020, at around 12:15 p.m., a Paducah woman, was driving Eastbound on Blandville Road when she was struck from behind,
She was forced off the roadway by a dark colored truck.
The truck fled the scene, onto Massac Church Road.
The woman was not injured.
About one minute later, McCracken County Deputies received a call of another crash in the 600 block of Massac Church Road.
It was reported that a male subject had fled on foot, into a wooded area after the accident.
When deputies arrived, they found a van blocking both lanes of Massac Church Road.
A Paducah couple was found trapped inside the van.
They were cut out of the van and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
One person sustained non-incapacitating injuries, while the other sustained capacitating injuries and was later transferred to an out of state hospital.
A 1998 black Dodge truck was found at the scene.
A witness told deputies that a white male got out of the truck and fled on foot.
The police got a physical description, then quickly formed a perimeter and began searching for the subject.
Deputy Steve Croft and his K-9 partner, Oscar., found Hallows by a nearby pond.
Hallows did not comply with deputies commands and was captured by Oscar.
The investigation found that the Paducah couple was traveling Northbound on Massac Church Road, when Hallows, fleeing from the first crash, was traveling Southbound.
Hallows counted make the curve and struck the van head on.
His truck then left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08, operating on suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment-2nd degree, wanton endangerment-1st degree, assault- 2nd degree, two count of leaving scene of accident-failure to render aid or assistance, possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police, Paducah Police, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Jackson Purchase Energy Corp., and Paducah Ford.
Hallows was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
