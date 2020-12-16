2,898 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday, December 16 that all 11 approved health facilities received their initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” the governor said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”
One of those facilities was Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
“A corner has been turned as we begin vaccinating our heroes who’ve been battling on the front lines of this virus,” said Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital. “While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration. We’re honored to be delivering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Western Kentucky and to play a role in this historic moment of going on offense against coronavirus. Thank you to the Governor and his administration for the leadership and coordination that has made this moment possible.”
Initial recipients, announced Dec. 14, include: UofL Health in Louisville, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health hospitals in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville; Norton Hospital in Louisville; Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, and University of Kentucky Medical Center received shipments yesterday, according to the governor’s Dec. 15 announcement.
Governor Beshear also said that as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 151 applications were received for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. He said the application portal was expected to shut down on Wednesday.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,898 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The newly reported deaths include the following from western Kentucky: a 77-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from McCracken County.
The positivity rate in Kentucky was 8.57 percent.
Currently, 1,793 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 460 were in the ICU and 239 were on ventilators.
