More than 80 Sikeston students shopped with a hero

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 Shop with a Hero program kicked off in Sikeston on Wednesday.
More than 80 Sikeston students were paired with law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and other heroes.
They shopped at Walmart with low income-based children, who might not otherwise get anything for Christmas.
While the students got to pick out what they wanted, many of them chose clothing and to shop for other family members instead.
We asked a student who they were shopping for today. They replied, “My family.”
“I picked out two nice hoodies,” another student said.
“It’s pretty exciting. It is a little surprising,” Sikeston DPS Chaplain Jason Davis said. “A lot of times they want to shop for themselves but first thing he told me is he wanted to shop for some family members.”
We talked with first responders and the students about how they bonded during their time together.
“We talked and we picked stuff together,” a student said. “We worked together.”
“We gave that little hope to the children,” Sikeston DPS PIO Evelyn Aceves said. “I know sometimes parents can’t always get the child what they want for Christmas, so it’s just a little help from us to them.”
Each child had $150 to spend and spent in total roughly $12,000 thanks to donations from area businesses and organizations.
“It’s just a fabulous day,” Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said. “We had so many kids show up. Over 80 kids, 3 different groups and lots of help from area agencies from Scott County Ambulance to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department. Just a whole bunch of departments showing up to help. Just a great day for us and we just really enjoy doing this for the kids.”
After the students were done shopping, they were treated with drinks and food from Pizza Inn and Hardee’s.
