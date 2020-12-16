Mo. joins Ky., Ark., other states in lawsuit against Google

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a multi-state lawsuit against Google.
You can click here to read the lawsuit.
The coalition of 10 states allege violations of federal and state antitrust laws, including anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations in connection with Google’s role in the multibillion-dollar online display advertising industry.
The 10 states include: Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.
“In this lawsuit, we allege that Google has repeatedly engaged in anticompetitive behavior and stifled competition in their dominance of the online display advertising industry. If the online display advertising industry were an auction, Google would be the buyer, seller, the auctioneer, and the owner of the auction house - that’s unacceptable,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “It’s imperative that we ensure that even the biggest of big tech companies, including Google, are held accountable for their actions, and that’s what this coalition of attorneys general intend to do with this lawsuit.”
They say Google has a monopoly of online display advertising that includes an anticompetitive agreement with Facebook, misrepresenting customers, suppressing competition and harming consumers in violation of antitrust and consumer protection laws.
In describing the online ad exchange, the lawsuit explains: “Indeed, nearly all of today’s online publishers (be they large or small) depend on one company—Google—as their middleman to sell their online display ad space in “ad exchanges,” i.e., the centralized electronic trading venues where display ads are bought and sold. Conversely, nearly every consumer goods company, e-commerce entity, and small business now depend on Google as their respective middleman for purchasing display ads from exchanges in order to market their goods and services to consumers. In addition to representing both the buyers and the sellers of online display advertising, Google also operates the largest exchange, AdX.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.