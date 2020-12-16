$10K donation fights student homelessness in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Lourdes Hospital gave an early Christmas gift to Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Public Schools and the Paducah Community Kitchen.
The hospital gave a one-time donation of $10,000 to fight homelessness among the student population.
Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Public Schools will use their funding for students and their families who are either homeless or at risk for becoming homeless.
According to both organizations, their most immediate needs include gift cards for places like laundromats, grocery and clothing stores; as well as toiletry items.
When temporary shelter needs arise, the Paducah Community Kitchen will use its donation for hotel rooms for families.
All three organizations say they have seen an increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Homelessness is an issue year-round, but with the colder winter months on the horizon we felt this was a time a donation could make the biggest difference in the well-being of our community, specifically the student population,” said Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. “This one-time donation was in the spirit of Christmas and the right opportunity for us to live our mission.”
