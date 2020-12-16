Jackson County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 33 new cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting one more COVID-19 related death and 33 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Out of the 3,314 total cases, 395 are currently active and 2,869 have been released from isolation.
50 people have died.
To protect themselves and their families, residents of Jackson County should immediately and consistently take the following actions:
- Stay home as much as possible. Only go out for work or essential items, if possible.
- Avoid parties and gatherings of all sizes - crowds are an ideal environment for spreading COVID-19.
- Keep at least 6ft of space between yourself and others as much as possible.
- Wear a face mask around others. Research shows cloth masks protect the wearer, as well as others.
- Stay home if you are sick, even if you only have mild symptoms. Get tested. Self-isolate while awaiting test results. Stay home when placed on isolation or quarantine.
- Workplaces should follow all guidance published by IDPH and DCEO, as well as the Restore Illinois Resurgence Mitigations.
- Return calls to public health officials and follow their instructions.
