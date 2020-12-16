Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 2,785 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
Currently, there are 2,543 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Missouri. Of these patients, 593 are in the ICU and 325 are on ventilators.
A total of 350,365 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 4,754 deaths.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 17.9 percent.
A total of 3,365,969 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Missouri.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Tuesday morning and included data reported through Monday, Dec. 14. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.