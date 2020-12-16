Free COVID-19 testing available in southern Illinois Dec. 18-19

Free COVID-19 testing available in southern Illinois Dec. 18-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. (Source: David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP/Miami Herald)
By Jessica Ladd | December 16, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 1:08 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. 

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but you should bring your insurance card if you have one. 

Insurance is not required. 

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. 

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Massac County

Date: December 19

Location: Massac County Health Department in Metropolis

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Perry County

Date: December 18

Location: Pinckneyville Community Hospital in Pinckneyville

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

