Free COVID-19 testing available in southern Illinois Dec. 18-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but you should bring your insurance card if you have one.
Insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Massac County
Date: December 19
Location: Massac County Health Department in Metropolis
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Perry County
Date: December 18
Location: Pinckneyville Community Hospital in Pinckneyville
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
