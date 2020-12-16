First Alert: Snow for some, rain for others

(KFVS) - Wishes for snow have come true in some parts of the Heartland.
A mix bag of rain and snow are falling this morning.
Snow shovels won’t be needed, but some will need to brush off their vehicles.
Minor accumulations is expected, especially in southern Illinois.
There shouldn’t be any major travel impacts, but isolated slicks spots and slush is possible.
Rain and snow will push out of the Heartland by mid-morning.
Clouds will stick around for most of the day, but our far western counties in southeast Missouri could see some sunshine.
Afternoon highs will be cold in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Overnight skies will be clear, which will allow temps to drop back into the low 20s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be sunny and dry.
Clouds will increase on Friday into the weekend.
Afternoon highs will gradually warm back up into the upper 40s by the end of the week and the 50s could return next week.
