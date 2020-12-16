Egyptian Health Department reports 56 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Saline County has 29 new cases, Gallatin County has seven new cases, and White County has 20 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,543 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 994 lab-confirmed positives, including 12 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 288 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
